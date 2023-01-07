Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Is Currently -144.44% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) saw 1.92 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.54 trading at $0.03 or 5.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $100.71M. That closing price of SHIP’s stock is at a discount of -144.44% from its 52-week high price of $1.32 and is indicating a premium of 18.52% from its 52-week low price of $0.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.64 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.87%, in the last five days SHIP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/06/23 when the stock touched $0.54 price level, adding 3.4% to its value on the day. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of 8.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.59% in past 5-day. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) showed a performance of 3.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.28 million shares which calculate 3.42 days to cover the short interests.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -90.00% in the current quarter and calculating -100.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -18.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $29.84 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $31.27 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $47.92 million and $56.7 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -37.70% while estimating it to be -44.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.90% during past 5 years.

SHIP Dividends

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.50% institutions for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at SHIP for having 1.33 million shares of worth $1.08 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Gratia Capital, LLC, which was holding about 0.57 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.46 million.

On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.1 million shares of worth $54899.0 or 0.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 72085.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $58727.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.