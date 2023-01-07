Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Shares Are Up 27.59% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In last trading session, Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) saw 1.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.29 trading at $0.01 or 5.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.97M. That closing price of SMIT’s stock is at a discount of -1789.66% from its 52-week high price of $5.48 and is indicating a premium of 27.59% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 138.49K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.21%, in the last five days SMIT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/06/23 when the stock touched $0.29 price level, adding 46.3% to its value on the day. Schmitt Industries Inc.’s shares saw a change of -2.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.26% in past 5-day. Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) showed a performance of -68.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2810.0 shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.

Schmitt Industries Inc. (SMIT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.10% during past 5 years.

SMIT Dividends

Schmitt Industries Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.40% institutions for Schmitt Industries Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Teton Advisors, Inc is the top institutional holder at SMIT for having 0.59 million shares of worth $2.31 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 15.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 61502.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.24 million.

On the other hand, Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.59 million shares of worth $1.23 million or 15.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 61502.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.24 million in the company or a holder of 1.59% of company’s stock.