Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Falls -6.00% In 2023; Is It Still Attractive At $19.49?

In last trading session, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) saw 1.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.49 trading at -$0.01 or -0.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.53B. That closing price of RCKT’s stock is at a discount of -20.47% from its 52-week high price of $23.48 and is indicating a premium of 61.16% from its 52-week low price of $7.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 915.08K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.79 in the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.05%, in the last five days RCKT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the stock touched $19.49 price level, adding 2.94% to its value on the day. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.05% in past 5-day. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) showed a performance of 1.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.45 million shares which calculate 6.69 days to cover the short interests.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 16.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -10.86% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $120k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.30% during past 5 years.

RCKT Dividends

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.47% institutions for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RTW Investments LP is the top institutional holder at RCKT for having 15.8 million shares of worth $217.45 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 24.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.01 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $55.12 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.46 million shares of worth $39.23 million or 3.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.34 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $18.49 million in the company or a holder of 2.04% of company’s stock.