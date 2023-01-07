Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Could Actually Go To $7.21 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) saw 1.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.14 trading at $0.05 or 4.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $292.83M. That closing price of QD’s stock is at a discount of -91.23% from its 52-week high price of $2.18 and is indicating a premium of 44.74% from its 52-week low price of $0.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 696.05K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Qudian Inc. (QD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.59%, in the last five days QD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/06/23 when the stock touched $1.14 price level, adding 3.39% to its value on the day. Qudian Inc.’s shares saw a change of 19.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.56% in past 5-day. Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) showed a performance of 42.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.06 million shares which calculate 6.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.21 to the stock, which implies a rise of 84.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.21 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.21. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -532.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -532.46% for stock’s current value.

Qudian Inc. (QD) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -69.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.80% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -36.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -3.33%.

QD Dividends

Qudian Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 16 and March 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.41% institutions for Qudian Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the top institutional holder at QD for having 6.87 million shares of worth $7.55 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 3.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd., which was holding about 5.47 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.02 million.

On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.36 million shares of worth $0.41 million or 0.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.28 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.25 million in the company or a holder of 0.15% of company’s stock.