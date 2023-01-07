Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Down -1.37% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.37?

In last trading session, Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) saw 3.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.67 trading at $0.64 or 2.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.15B. That closing price of PSTG’s stock is at a discount of -37.65% from its 52-week high price of $36.71 and is indicating a premium of 17.89% from its 52-week low price of $21.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.46%, in the last five days PSTG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the stock touched $26.67 price level, adding 3.19% to its value on the day. Pure Storage Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.37% in past 5-day. Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) showed a performance of -8.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.58 million shares which calculate 5.11 days to cover the short interests.

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pure Storage Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 77.78% while that of industry is 17.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 8.30% in the current quarter and calculating -20.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $811.29 million for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $686.66 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2023. Company posted $708.57 million and $620.4 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.50% while estimating it to be 10.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 52.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 32.36%.

PSTG Dividends

Pure Storage Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.95% institutions for Pure Storage Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at PSTG for having 37.24 million shares of worth $993.25 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 12.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 27.5 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $733.48 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 11.88 million shares of worth $316.96 million or 3.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.46 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $225.57 million in the company or a holder of 2.80% of company’s stock.