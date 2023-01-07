Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Up Almost 52.58% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) saw 8.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.61 trading at $0.18 or 40.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.03M. That closing price of PHIO’s stock is at a discount of -296.72% from its 52-week high price of $2.42 and is indicating a premium of 47.54% from its 52-week low price of $0.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 112.50K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.36 in the current quarter.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 40.26%, in the last five days PHIO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/06/23 when the stock touched $0.61 price level, adding 21.79% to its value on the day. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares saw a change of 63.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 69.40% in past 5-day. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) showed a performance of 52.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 97260.0 shares which calculate 1.2 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -883.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -883.61% for stock’s current value.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -17.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.50% while that of industry is 11.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 228.60% in the current quarter and calculating 459.30% increase in the next quarter.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $37.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 74.20% during past 5 years.

PHIO Dividends

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 20 and March 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.71% institutions for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PHIO for having 0.3 million shares of worth $0.21 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 2.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.23 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.16 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.15 million shares of worth $0.11 million or 1.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.14 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $99376.0 in the company or a holder of 1.04% of company’s stock.