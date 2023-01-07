Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) Share Price Recovers 64.62% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) saw 4.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.65 trading at $0.17 or 34.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.07M. That closing price of NEPT’s stock is at a discount of -2921.54% from its 52-week high price of $19.64 and is indicating a premium of 64.62% from its 52-week low price of $0.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 853.31K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.2 in the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 34.63%, in the last five days NEPT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/06/23 when the stock touched $0.65 price level, adding 5.51% to its value on the day. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s shares saw a change of 105.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 107.38% in past 5-day. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) showed a performance of 5.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.23 million shares which calculate 1.36 days to cover the short interests.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -51.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 37.94% while that of industry is 1.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 68.70% in the current quarter and calculating 64.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -13.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.19 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.16 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

NEPT Dividends

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 08 and February 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.27% institutions for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at NEPT for having 0.75 million shares of worth $1.05 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 8.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.11 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.16 million.

On the other hand, Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 46534.0 shares of worth $53048.0 or 0.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9083.0 shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $19437.0 in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.