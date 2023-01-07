Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Is Up 6.16% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) saw 5.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.20 trading at $0.05 or 0.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.83B. That closing price of KOS’s stock is at a discount of -36.77% from its 52-week high price of $8.48 and is indicating a premium of 37.26% from its 52-week low price of $3.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.81%, in the last five days KOS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/30/22 when the stock touched $6.20 price level, adding 3.58% to its value on the day. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -2.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.67% in past 5-day. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) showed a performance of 6.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28.06 million shares which calculate 3.74 days to cover the short interests.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kosmos Energy Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 11.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1,933.33% while that of industry is 43.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 89.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.00% during past 5 years.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 27 and March 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.13% institutions for Kosmos Energy Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at KOS for having 67.97 million shares of worth $420.71 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 14.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 33.83 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $209.44 million.

On the other hand, GMO Resources Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 17.58 million shares of worth $124.26 million or 3.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.81 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $71.38 million in the company or a holder of 3.03% of company’s stock.