Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Shares Are Up 4.02 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) saw 4.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.78 trading at $0.06 or 7.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.35M. That closing price of PIK’s stock is at a discount of -964.1% from its 52-week high price of $8.30 and is indicating a premium of 25.64% from its 52-week low price of $0.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 348.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.92%, in the last five days PIK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/06/23 when the stock touched $0.78 price level, adding 38.58% to its value on the day. Kidpik Corp.’s shares saw a change of 11.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.02% in past 5-day. Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) showed a performance of -11.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27890.0 shares which calculate 0.36 days to cover the short interests.

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -25.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.84 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $5.57 million and $5.27 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -31.10% while estimating it to be -16.50% for the next quarter.

PIK Dividends

Kidpik Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 86.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.88% institutions for Kidpik Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at PIK for having 20483.0 shares of worth $27037.0. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 19500.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25740.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 19500.0 shares of worth $25740.0 or 0.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17545.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $23159.0 in the company or a holder of 0.23% of company’s stock.