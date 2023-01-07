Is Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $4.19?

In last trading session, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) saw 1.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.19 trading at $0.09 or 2.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.65B. That closing price of BBAR’s stock is at a premium of 1.67% from its 52-week high price of $4.12 and is indicating a premium of 53.7% from its 52-week low price of $1.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 589.10K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.20%, in the last five days BBAR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/06/23 when the stock touched $4.19 price level, adding 3.9% to its value on the day. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s shares saw a change of 7.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.26% in past 5-day. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) showed a performance of 46.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.85 million shares which calculate 1.59 days to cover the short interests.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 90.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 66.06% while that of industry is 7.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 23.50% in the current quarter and calculating 39.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 31.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $205.53 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $222.99 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $1.07 billion and $422.56 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -80.80% while estimating it to be -47.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 38.50% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 27.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 31.93%.

BBAR Dividends

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.00% institutions for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership is the top institutional holder at BBAR for having 0.9 million shares of worth $3.77 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Paloma Partners Management Co, which was holding about 0.53 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.23 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.54 million shares of worth $2.28 million or 0.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.14 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.58 million in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.