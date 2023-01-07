IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) 3.11% Up Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) saw 7.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.65 trading at -$0.06 or -2.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.26B. That closing price of IAG’s stock is at a discount of -42.26% from its 52-week high price of $3.77 and is indicating a premium of 65.28% from its 52-week low price of $0.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.21%, in the last five days IAG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/06/23 when the stock touched $2.65 price level, adding 6.03% to its value on the day. IAMGOLD Corporation’s shares saw a change of 2.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.11% in past 5-day. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) showed a performance of 28.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.98 million shares which calculate 3.6 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.34 to the stock, which implies a fall of -13.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.92. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -10.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 43.4% for stock’s current value.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that IAMGOLD Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 79.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -133.33% while that of industry is -3.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 25.00% in the current quarter and calculating -100.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $297.85 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $280.14 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $294.1 million and $294.6 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.30% while estimating it to be -4.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -44.50% during past 5 years.

IAG Dividends

IAMGOLD Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.82% institutions for IAMGOLD Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at IAG for having 47.63 million shares of worth $76.68 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc., which was holding about 40.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $64.56 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Selected Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 24.58 million shares of worth $26.3 million or 5.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.86 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $32.96 million in the company or a holder of 4.15% of company’s stock.