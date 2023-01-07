Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW), 34.42% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In last trading session, Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) saw 3.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.23 trading at -$0.03 or -0.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.60B. That closing price of GNW’s stock is at a discount of -2.49% from its 52-week high price of $5.36 and is indicating a premium of 34.42% from its 52-week low price of $3.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.57%, in the last five days GNW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the stock touched $5.23 price level, adding 2.43% to its value on the day. Genworth Financial Inc.’s shares saw a change of -1.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.13% in past 5-day. Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) showed a performance of 4.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.09 million shares which calculate 4.06 days to cover the short interests.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -61.10% in the current quarter and calculating -34.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.93 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.93 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 26.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

GNW Dividends

Genworth Financial Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 30 and February 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.02% institutions for Genworth Financial Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at GNW for having 74.14 million shares of worth $261.72 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 14.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 57.84 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $204.17 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 31.04 million shares of worth $108.63 million or 6.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.98 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $52.89 million in the company or a holder of 2.97% of company’s stock.