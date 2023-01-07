Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Is Down -35.11% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) saw 4.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $43.62 trading at -$2.28 or -4.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.51B. That closing price of FUTU’s stock is at a discount of -65.52% from its 52-week high price of $72.20 and is indicating a premium of 51.33% from its 52-week low price of $21.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.7 in the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.97%, in the last five days FUTU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/30/22 when the stock touched $43.62 price level, adding 10.98% to its value on the day. Futu Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 7.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -25.95% in past 5-day. Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) showed a performance of -35.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.04 million shares which calculate 2.3 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $473.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.79% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $210.73 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $761.89. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1646.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -383.1% for stock’s current value.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Futu Holdings Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -15.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.66% while that of industry is 14.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 32.10% in the current quarter and calculating 63.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $238.1 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $260.88 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $204.26 million and $209.13 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 16.60% while estimating it to be 24.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 80.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 82.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.57%.

FUTU Dividends

Futu Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.38% institutions for Futu Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Aspex Management (HK) Ltd is the top institutional holder at FUTU for having 4.16 million shares of worth $181.46 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 4.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 3.78 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $164.79 million.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-International Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.18 million shares of worth $138.7 million or 3.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.48 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $20.8 million in the company or a holder of 0.52% of company’s stock.