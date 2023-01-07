Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Up Almost 9.89% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) saw 9.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.56 trading at $0.08 or 0.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.78B. That closing price of YMM’s stock is at a discount of -6.28% from its 52-week high price of $10.16 and is indicating a premium of 56.9% from its 52-week low price of $4.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.29 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.84%, in the last five days YMM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/06/23 when the stock touched $9.56 price level, adding 0.1% to its value on the day. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 19.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.16% in past 5-day. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) showed a performance of 9.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30.46 million shares which calculate 7.3 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $87.03 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $75.72 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $122.98. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1186.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -692.05% for stock’s current value.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 166.70% in the current quarter and calculating 115.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $233.17 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $268.46 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $191.93 million and $223.64 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 21.50% while estimating it to be 20.00% for the next quarter.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.33% institutions for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. All-Stars Investment Ltd. is the top institutional holder at YMM for having 44.13 million shares of worth $289.06 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 4.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Farallon Capital Management Llc, which was holding about 39.68 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $359.46 million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 37.6 million shares of worth $340.69 million or 3.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.23 million shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $84.74 million in the company or a holder of 1.23% of company’s stock.