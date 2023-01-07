Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Are Up 39.13% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In last trading session, Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.92 trading at $0.13 or 0.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.53B. That closing price of FLYW’s stock is at a discount of -45.03% from its 52-week high price of $34.69 and is indicating a premium of 39.13% from its 52-week low price of $14.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 972.42K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.55%, in the last five days FLYW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the stock touched $23.92 price level, adding 4.32% to its value on the day. Flywire Corporation’s shares saw a change of -2.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.80% in past 5-day. Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) showed a performance of 14.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.83 million shares which calculate 4.48 days to cover the short interests.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Flywire Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 12.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -20.51% while that of industry is 13.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -12.50% in the current quarter and calculating 18.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $91.61 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $68.55 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $67.79 million and $51.39 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 35.10% while estimating it to be 33.40% for the next quarter.

FLYW Dividends

Flywire Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.03% institutions for Flywire Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC is the top institutional holder at FLYW for having 15.3 million shares of worth $269.73 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 14.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, which was holding about 10.64 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $187.51 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.08 million shares of worth $36.69 million or 2.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.79 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $31.51 million in the company or a holder of 1.75% of company’s stock.