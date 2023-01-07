Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Plunges -2.66% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) saw 5.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.42 trading at -$0.23 or -2.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.01B. That closing price of CNK’s stock is at a discount of -134.68% from its 52-week high price of $19.76 and is indicating a premium of 1.66% from its 52-week low price of $8.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.54 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.66%, in the last five days CNK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/04/23 when the stock touched $8.42 price level, adding 6.65% to its value on the day. Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -2.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.66% in past 5-day. Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) showed a performance of -33.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.31 million shares which calculate 8.57 days to cover the short interests.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cinemark Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -46.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 56.06% while that of industry is 15.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -60.00% in the current quarter and calculating 67.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 67.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $684.08 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $577.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $666.63 million and $460.5 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.60% while estimating it to be 25.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.30% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 48.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

CNK Dividends

Cinemark Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 107.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 119.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 107.42% institutions for Cinemark Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CNK for having 18.05 million shares of worth $151.95 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 14.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 12.41 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $104.47 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 8.05 million shares of worth $67.78 million or 6.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.08 million shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $34.35 million in the company or a holder of 3.39% of company’s stock.