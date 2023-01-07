Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Ripped 10.68% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) saw 1.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.28 trading at $0.06 or 2.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $358.83M. That closing price of CAN’s stock is at a discount of -202.63% from its 52-week high price of $6.90 and is indicating a premium of 17.98% from its 52-week low price of $1.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.70%, in the last five days CAN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/06/23 when the stock touched $2.28 price level, adding 2.56% to its value on the day. Canaan Inc.’s shares saw a change of 10.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.22% in past 5-day. Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) showed a performance of -6.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.37 million shares which calculate 6.53 days to cover the short interests.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Canaan Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -41.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -67.45% while that of industry is -4.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -18.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $43.59 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $29.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

CAN Dividends

Canaan Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 01 and March 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.98% institutions for Canaan Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CAN for having 6.39 million shares of worth $14.56 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 4.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 3.88 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.85 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.31 million shares of worth $5.26 million or 1.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.18 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.97 million in the company or a holder of 1.38% of company’s stock.