Buy, Sell Or Hold Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) At $11.10?

In last trading session, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw 1.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.10 trading at $0.54 or 5.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.52B. That closing price of GGAL’s stock is at a premium of 1.8% from its 52-week high price of $10.90 and is indicating a premium of 48.2% from its 52-week low price of $5.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 462.99K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.85 in the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.11%, in the last five days GGAL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/06/23 when the stock touched $11.10 price level, adding 2.2% to its value on the day. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s shares saw a change of 14.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.50% in past 5-day. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) showed a performance of 45.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.45 million shares which calculate 5.72 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $44.30. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -299.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 36.94% for stock’s current value.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 39.30% in the current quarter and calculating 209.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 77.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $389.3 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 37.00% during past 5 years.

GGAL Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.53% institutions for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. INCA Investments, LLC is the top institutional holder at GGAL for having 3.72 million shares of worth $41.3 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 3.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Discovery Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 1.69 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.76 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.18 million shares of worth $1.95 million or 0.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.18 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.96 million in the company or a holder of 0.15% of company’s stock.