Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Is Down -11.42 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) saw 3.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $94.49 trading at -$2.49 or -2.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.97B. That closing price of BILL’s stock is at a discount of -177.46% from its 52-week high price of $262.17 and is indicating a premium of 4.89% from its 52-week low price of $89.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.88 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.57%, in the last five days BILL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the stock touched $94.49 price level, adding 16.36% to its value on the day. Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.18% in past 5-day. Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) showed a performance of -11.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.42 million shares which calculate 2.8 days to cover the short interests.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bill.com Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -27.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 325.00% while that of industry is 7.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 51.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $210.66 million for the same. And 20 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $237 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

BILL Dividends

Bill.com Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 01 and February 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 100.07% institutions for Bill.com Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at BILL for having 13.34 million shares of worth $1.47 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 12.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 8.95 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $983.7 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.06 million shares of worth $405.54 million or 2.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.92 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $320.99 million in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.