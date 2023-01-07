Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) At $35.73: So What?

In last trading session, Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) saw 1.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $35.73 trading at $0.88 or 2.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.39B. That closing price of ATHM’s stock is at a discount of -14.44% from its 52-week high price of $40.89 and is indicating a premium of 42.65% from its 52-week low price of $20.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 669.98K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Autohome Inc. (ATHM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.61 in the current quarter.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.53%, in the last five days ATHM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/06/23 when the stock touched $35.73 price level, adding 1.11% to its value on the day. Autohome Inc.’s shares saw a change of 16.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.15% in past 5-day. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) showed a performance of 17.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.69 million shares which calculate 3.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $270.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $222.34 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $322.10. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -801.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -522.28% for stock’s current value.

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Autohome Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -28.09% while that of industry is -8.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -15.30% in the current quarter and calculating 35.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -13.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $251.79 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $268.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.20% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -39.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.15%.

ATHM Dividends

Autohome Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53.63% institutions for Autohome Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the top institutional holder at ATHM for having 9.49 million shares of worth $373.19 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 7.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which was holding about 5.88 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $169.03 million.

On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.76 million shares of worth $147.69 million or 2.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.59 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $101.83 million in the company or a holder of 2.06% of company’s stock.