Analysts Say That Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) Is Likely To Make It To $8.50 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) saw 1.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.39 trading at $0.08 or 2.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $613.52M. That closing price of SVM’s stock is at a discount of -23.89% from its 52-week high price of $4.20 and is indicating a premium of 41.3% from its 52-week low price of $1.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.42%, in the last five days SVM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/06/23 when the stock touched $3.39 price level, adding 0.88% to its value on the day. Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 14.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.25% in past 5-day. Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) showed a performance of 17.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.01 million shares which calculate 0.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.96 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -150.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 12.68% for stock’s current value.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Silvercorp Metals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 41.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -37.93% while that of industry is 8.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -62.50% in the current quarter and calculating -14.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -6.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $49.53 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $57.65 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -34.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

SVM Dividends

Silvercorp Metals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 06 and February 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.95% institutions for Silvercorp Metals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at SVM for having 18.66 million shares of worth $46.28 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 10.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 5.36 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.28 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.39 million shares of worth $17.23 million or 4.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.99 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $12.37 million in the company or a holder of 2.82% of company’s stock.