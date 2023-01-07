Analysts Say Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) Can Really Get To $18.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) saw 40.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.20 trading at $0.25 or 2.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.43B. That closing price of CCL’s stock is at a discount of -159.35% from its 52-week high price of $23.86 and is indicating a premium of 33.59% from its 52-week low price of $6.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 44.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 56.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.59 in the current quarter.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.79%, in the last five days CCL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/06/23 when the stock touched $9.20 price level, adding 0.33% to its value on the day. Carnival Corporation & plc’s shares saw a change of 14.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.86% in past 5-day. Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) showed a performance of -1.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 130.69 million shares which calculate 2.5 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.37 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -95.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 34.78% for stock’s current value.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Carnival Corporation & plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 100.00% while that of industry is 15.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 64.50% in the current quarter and calculating 84.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 73.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.37 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.87 billion in the next quarter that will end on May 2023. Company posted $1.62 billion and $2.4 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 169.20% while estimating it to be 102.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -33.70% during past 5 years.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 20 and March 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.85% institutions for Carnival Corporation & plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CCL for having 109.25 million shares of worth $1.01 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 9.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 58.57 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $538.81 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 29.31 million shares of worth $269.66 million or 2.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22.72 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $209.04 million in the company or a holder of 2.04% of company’s stock.