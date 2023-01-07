AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Rises 9.30% In 2023; Is It Still Attractive At $9.51?

In last trading session, AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) saw 1.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.51 trading at -$0.14 or -1.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.70B. That closing price of ABCL’s stock is at a discount of -57.41% from its 52-week high price of $14.97 and is indicating a premium of 43.01% from its 52-week low price of $5.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.95 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.45%, in the last five days ABCL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the stock touched $9.51 price level, adding 8.29% to its value on the day. AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.37% in past 5-day. AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) showed a performance of -17.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.53 million shares which calculate 11.59 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $29.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $43.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -352.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -89.27% for stock’s current value.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AbCellera Biologics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -17.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 29.17% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100.00% in the current quarter and calculating -100.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $59.43 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $55 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

ABCL Dividends

AbCellera Biologics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.30% institutions for AbCellera Biologics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at ABCL for having 13.36 million shares of worth $132.11 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 4.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 13.04 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $138.86 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.48 million shares of worth $58.36 million or 1.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.49 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $44.37 million in the company or a holder of 1.57% of company’s stock.