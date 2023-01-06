World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $111.00.

In recent trading session, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) saw 2.4 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $86.15 trading at $14.11 or 19.59% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.36B. That most recent trading price of WWE’s stock is at a premium of 5.25% from its 52-week high price of $81.63 and is indicating a premium of 44.62% from its 52-week low price of $47.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 635.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.5 in the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 19.59%, in the last five days WWE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/06/23 when the stock touched $86.15 price level, subtracting -0.47% to its value on the day. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s shares saw a change of 5.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.71% in past 5-day. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) showed a performance of -8.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.22 million shares which calculate 10.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $86.30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.17% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $52.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $111.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -28.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 39.64% for stock’s current value.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 10.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.23% while that of industry is 12.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -3.80% in the current quarter and calculating 2.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $281.87 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $345.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.80% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 33.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.30%.

WWE Dividends

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 01 and February 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 121.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 122.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 121.29% institutions for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Lindsell Train Limited is the top institutional holder at WWE for having 8.98 million shares of worth $561.45 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 20.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $318.94 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.27 million shares of worth $79.29 million or 2.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.26 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $88.39 million in the company or a holder of 2.91% of company’s stock.