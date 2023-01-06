Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) Shares Plunged -7.67% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In recent trading session, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.48 trading at $0.05 or 10.75% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $18.05M. That most recent trading price of VEDU’s stock is at a discount of -5733.33% from its 52-week high price of $28.00 and is indicating a premium of 25.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 44280.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 84.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.75%, in the last five days VEDU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/06/23 when the stock touched $0.48 price level, adding 33.33% to its value on the day. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.67% in past 5-day. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) showed a performance of -38.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.22 million shares which calculate 1.91 days to cover the short interests.

VEDU Dividends

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 81.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.77% institutions for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Jane Street Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at VEDU for having 65812.0 shares of worth $0.1 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), which was holding about 68242.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.1 million.