Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $8.08?

In last trading session, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) saw 2.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.08 trading at -$0.34 or -4.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $614.32M. That closing price of VKTX’s stock is at a discount of -19.06% from its 52-week high price of $9.62 and is indicating a premium of 75.0% from its 52-week low price of $2.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.04%, in the last five days VKTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/30/22 when the stock touched $8.08 price level, adding 16.01% to its value on the day. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.12% in past 5-day. Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) showed a performance of 103.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.79 million shares which calculate 3.41 days to cover the short interests.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Viking Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 129.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -23.94% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.00% in the current quarter and calculating -14.30% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.70% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -30.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.00%.

VKTX Dividends

Viking Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 07 and February 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.85% institutions for Viking Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at VKTX for having 3.33 million shares of worth $9.63 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 4.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Balyasny Asset Management, LP, which was holding about 2.64 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.64 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.23 million shares of worth $6.45 million or 2.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.95 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.75 million in the company or a holder of 1.24% of company’s stock.