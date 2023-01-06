Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Up Almost 6.19% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In recent trading session, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.10 trading at $0.47 or 10.15% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.34B. That most recent trading price of TKC’s stock is at a discount of -4.31% from its 52-week high price of $5.32 and is indicating a premium of 54.31% from its 52-week low price of $2.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 550.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.15%, in the last five days TKC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the stock touched $5.10 price level, adding 4.14% to its value on the day. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s shares saw a change of -3.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.98% in past 5-day. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) showed a performance of 6.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.36 million shares which calculate 2.99 days to cover the short interests.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 76.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -25.37% while that of industry is -15.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $733.83 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $801.62 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 18.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 31.00%.

TKC Dividends

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.96% institutions for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at TKC for having 11.31 million shares of worth $28.28 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 1.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, which was holding about 4.98 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.45 million.

On the other hand, Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.45 million shares of worth $13.35 million or 0.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.56 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.14 million in the company or a holder of 0.18% of company’s stock.