TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) At $0.83: What To Do?

In last trading session, TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.83 trading at $0.04 or 5.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $202.28M. That closing price of TMC’s stock is at a discount of -302.41% from its 52-week high price of $3.34 and is indicating a premium of 38.55% from its 52-week low price of $0.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.54%, in the last five days TMC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/05/23 when the stock touched $0.83 price level, adding 2.36% to its value on the day. TMC the metals company Inc.’s shares saw a change of 8.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 39.12% in past 5-day. TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) showed a performance of 3.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.92 million shares which calculate 1.68 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 72.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -261.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -261.45% for stock’s current value.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TMC the metals company Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -16.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 49.28% while that of industry is 8.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.91% institutions for TMC the metals company Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baird Financial Group, Inc. is the top institutional holder at TMC for having 2.03 million shares of worth $2.09 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Beryl Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 1.77 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.82 million.

On the other hand, Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.66 million shares of worth $0.59 million or 0.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.12 million in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.