Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Has Already Recovered 47.69%, But Another -173.85% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.25 trading at $1.21 or 59.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.42M. That closing price of TIRX’s stock is at a discount of -173.85% from its 52-week high price of $8.90 and is indicating a premium of 47.69% from its 52-week low price of $1.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17180.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.95K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 59.31%, in the last five days TIRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/05/23 when the stock touched $3.25 price level, adding 10.96% to its value on the day. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s shares saw a change of 74.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 65.82% in past 5-day. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) showed a performance of 35.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 94070.0 shares which calculate 3.24 days to cover the short interests.

TIRX Dividends

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.43% institutions for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at TIRX for having 0.14 million shares of worth $0.1 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 1.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 95400.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $68688.0.