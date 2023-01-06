Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB): -236.0% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) saw 1.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.25 trading at $0.02 or 1.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $29.62M. That closing price of SPRB’s stock is at a discount of -236.0% from its 52-week high price of $4.20 and is indicating a premium of 24.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 48770.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 61.71K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.63%, in the last five days SPRB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/05/23 when the stock touched $1.25 price level, adding 3.1% to its value on the day. Spruce Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of 13.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.82% in past 5-day. Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) showed a performance of 6.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 85550.0 shares which calculate 3.32 days to cover the short interests.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Spruce Biosciences Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -31.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -12.15% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -8.20% in the current quarter and calculating -46.20% decrease in the next quarter.

SPRB Dividends

Spruce Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 13 and March 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.84% institutions for Spruce Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Novo Holdings A/S is the top institutional holder at SPRB for having 4.51 million shares of worth $7.85 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 19.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Omega Fund Management, Llc, which was holding about 2.16 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.76 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.1 million shares of worth $0.18 million or 0.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 60000.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.1 million in the company or a holder of 0.25% of company’s stock.