Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) 39.95% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) saw 1.11 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.09 trading at -$0.05 or -0.45% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.81B. That most recent trading price of RELY’s stock is at a discount of -54.91% from its 52-week high price of $17.18 and is indicating a premium of 39.95% from its 52-week low price of $6.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 855.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.45%, in the last five days RELY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the stock touched $11.09 price level, adding 5.94% to its value on the day. Remitly Global Inc.’s shares saw a change of -2.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.40% in past 5-day. Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) showed a performance of 6.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.84 million shares which calculate 4.28 days to cover the short interests.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Remitly Global Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 22.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -23.44% while that of industry is 13.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 39.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $178.57 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $187.96 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $135.25 million and $136.01 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 32.00% while estimating it to be 38.20% for the next quarter.

RELY Dividends

Remitly Global Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.96% institutions for Remitly Global Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Naspers Ltd. is the top institutional holder at RELY for having 37.34 million shares of worth $419.35 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 21.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Generation Investment Management LLP, which was holding about 11.08 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $124.38 million.

On the other hand, JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.02 million shares of worth $33.96 million or 1.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.66 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $29.86 million in the company or a holder of 1.56% of company’s stock.