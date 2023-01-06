RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Is 20.87% Higher Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above $0.0292?

In last trading session, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) saw 4.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.17 trading at $0.01 or 5.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.34M. That closing price of RDHL’s stock is at a discount of -1823.53% from its 52-week high price of $3.27 and is indicating a premium of 23.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.29%, in the last five days RDHL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the stock touched $0.17 price level, adding 17.07% to its value on the day. RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 20.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.87% in past 5-day. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) showed a performance of -36.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.63 million shares which calculate 1.45 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 83.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -488.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -488.24% for stock’s current value.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -81.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 69.05% while that of industry is 11.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $21.5 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $23.19 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $25.02 million and $21.61 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -14.10% while estimating it to be 7.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.70% during past 5 years.

RDHL Dividends

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 15 and March 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.66% institutions for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. is the top institutional holder at RDHL for having 0.81 million shares of worth $0.71 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 1.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Gagnon Securities, LLC, which was holding about 0.38 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.33 million.

On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.32 million shares of worth $0.16 million or 0.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 41637.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $36224.0 in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.