Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $18.00

In last trading session, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) saw 1.01 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.62 trading at $0.01 or 0.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $125.50M. That closing price of PRAX’s stock is at a discount of -669.85% from its 52-week high price of $20.17 and is indicating a premium of 43.51% from its 52-week low price of $1.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 450.91K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.89 in the current quarter.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.38%, in the last five days PRAX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/05/23 when the stock touched $2.62 price level, adding 4.38% to its value on the day. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc.’s shares saw a change of 10.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.93% in past 5-day. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) showed a performance of 22.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.06 million shares which calculate 2.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.85 to the stock, which implies a rise of 73.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -587.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.5% for stock’s current value.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -6.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -16.50% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 11.00% in the current quarter and calculating 43.80% increase in the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -115.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -14.60%.

PRAX Dividends

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 27 and March 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.14% institutions for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at PRAX for having 5.1 million shares of worth $12.49 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 11.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackstone Inc, which was holding about 4.89 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.99 million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.47 million shares of worth $6.04 million or 5.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.06 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.59 million in the company or a holder of 2.32% of company’s stock.