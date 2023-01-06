Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Has Recovered -51.83 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -142.03% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In recent trading session, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.52 trading at -$0.13 or -2.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.19B. That most recent trading price of PSNY’s stock is at a discount of -142.03% from its 52-week high price of $13.36 and is indicating a premium of 27.54% from its 52-week low price of $4.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.99 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.33%, in the last five days PSNY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the stock touched $5.52 price level, adding 5.15% to its value on the day. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s shares saw a change of 6.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.95% in past 5-day. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) showed a performance of -8.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.45 million shares which calculate 2.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 47.43% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -117.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -63.04% for stock’s current value.

PSNY Dividends

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 76.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.71% institutions for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC that are currently holding shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB is the top institutional holder at PSNY for having 4.4 million shares of worth $22.27 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a., which was holding about 3.4 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.92 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.2 million shares of worth $11.14 million or 0.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.11 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $9.74 million in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.