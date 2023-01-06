Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Up 10.98% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.0354?

In last trading session, Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) saw 4.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.36 trading at -$0.02 or -5.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $40.67M. That closing price of PRTY’s stock is at a discount of -1805.56% from its 52-week high price of $6.86 and is indicating a premium of 13.89% from its 52-week low price of $0.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.87%, in the last five days PRTY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the stock touched $0.36 price level, adding 11.92% to its value on the day. Party City Holdco Inc.’s shares saw a change of -2.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.98% in past 5-day. Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) showed a performance of -45.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.75 million shares which calculate 3.04 days to cover the short interests.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -600.00% in the current quarter and calculating -25.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $514.9 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $680.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 98.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.58%.

PRTY Dividends

Party City Holdco Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 27 and March 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.44% institutions for Party City Holdco Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. CAS Investment Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at PRTY for having 19.56 million shares of worth $25.82 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 17.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 7.3 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.63 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.18 million shares of worth $4.2 million or 2.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.43 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.84 million in the company or a holder of 2.15% of company’s stock.