Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Up 0.61% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.0005?

In last trading session, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) saw 4.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.08 trading at -$0.02 or -14.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.39M. That closing price of PBLA’s stock is at a discount of -2900.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.40 and is indicating a premium of 37.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.49 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -14.95%, in the last five days PBLA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/04/23 when the stock touched $0.08 price level, adding 40.61% to its value on the day. Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 12.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.61% in past 5-day. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) showed a performance of -22.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 46400.0 shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -91.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -74.71% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -37.50% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.10% during past 5 years.

PBLA Dividends

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.62% institutions for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. is the top institutional holder at PBLA for having 57144.0 shares of worth $15446.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC, which was holding about 24927.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16454.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6913.0 shares of worth $4563.0 or 0.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5902.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3895.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.