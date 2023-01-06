On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Stock Ripped 1.86% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In recent trading session, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.64 trading at $1.16 or 6.64% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.56B. That most recent trading price of ONON’s stock is at a discount of -82.94% from its 52-week high price of $34.10 and is indicating a premium of 17.17% from its 52-week low price of $15.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For On Holding AG (ONON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.64%, in the last five days ONON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/06/23 when the stock touched $18.64 price level, subtracting -1.47% to its value on the day. On Holding AG’s shares saw a change of 1.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.78% in past 5-day. On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) showed a performance of -7.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.77 million shares which calculate 8.79 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.69 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.5% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $15.47 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $29.09. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -56.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 17.01% for stock’s current value.

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that On Holding AG is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 183.33% while that of industry is -3.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 51.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.03% institutions for On Holding AG that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at ONON for having 28.0 million shares of worth $495.3 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 10.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 9.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $161.29 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 8.28 million shares of worth $165.46 million or 2.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.74 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $119.15 million in the company or a holder of 2.43% of company’s stock.