NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Stock Jumped 11.38% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) saw 31.86 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.68 trading at -$1.18 or -10.83% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $18.59B. That most recent trading price of NIO’s stock is at a discount of -229.13% from its 52-week high price of $31.86 and is indicating a premium of 13.43% from its 52-week low price of $8.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 44.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 61.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NIO Inc. (NIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 40 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 7 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 26 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.83%, in the last five days NIO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/05/23 when the stock touched $9.68 price level, adding 11.76% to its value on the day. NIO Inc.’s shares saw a change of 11.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.82% in past 5-day. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) showed a performance of -15.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 79.73 million shares which calculate 1.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $120.08 to the stock, which implies a rise of 91.94% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $55.42 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $195.30. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1917.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -472.52% for stock’s current value.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NIO Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -51.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.10% while that of industry is 1.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -41.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.15%.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.64% institutions for NIO Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at NIO for having 96.78 million shares of worth $944.57 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 6.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 62.06 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $605.73 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 30.56 million shares of worth $298.23 million or 2.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18.55 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $181.08 million in the company or a holder of 1.22% of company’s stock.