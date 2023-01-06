Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) jumps 86.30% In 2023; How Attractive Is It At $6.31?

In recent trading session, Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) saw 1.21 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.31 trading at $0.03 or 0.50% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.15B. That most recent trading price of MFGP’s stock is at a discount of -4.28% from its 52-week high price of $6.58 and is indicating a premium of 51.98% from its 52-week low price of $3.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 319.47K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Micro Focus International plc (MFGP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.50%, in the last five days MFGP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/04/23 when the stock touched $6.31 price level, adding 0.63% to its value on the day. Micro Focus International plc’s shares saw a change of -0.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.63% in past 5-day. Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) showed a performance of 0.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.91 million shares which calculate 3.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.29 to the stock, which implies a fall of -0.32% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6.29 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.29. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 0.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.32% for stock’s current value.

MFGP Dividends

Micro Focus International plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.15% institutions for Micro Focus International plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Dodge & Cox Inc is the top institutional holder at MFGP for having 34.08 million shares of worth $114.85 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 10.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Optiver Holding B.v., which was holding about 2.27 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.65 million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 22.78 million shares of worth $129.87 million or 6.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.45 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $19.68 million in the company or a holder of 1.03% of company’s stock.