Is Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA), -1263.64% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) saw 10.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.11 trading at -$0.01 or -3.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.42M. That closing price of TRKA’s stock is at a discount of -1263.64% from its 52-week high price of $1.50 and is indicating a premium of 18.18% from its 52-week low price of $0.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 23.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.32%, in the last five days TRKA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/29/22 when the stock touched $0.11 price level, adding 21.15% to its value on the day. Troika Media Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -2.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.80% in past 5-day. Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) showed a performance of -19.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.98 million shares which calculate 2.19 days to cover the short interests.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -55.70% during past 5 years.

TRKA Dividends

Troika Media Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 48.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.86% institutions for Troika Media Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. HighTower Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at TRKA for having 2.04 million shares of worth $1.55 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 3.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.39 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.05 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.31 million shares of worth $1.0 million or 2.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.26 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $90095.0 in the company or a holder of 0.41% of company’s stock.