Is Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Expensive At $1.79? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) saw 4.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.79 trading at -$0.35 or -16.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $64.85M. That closing price of JSPR’s stock is at a discount of -346.93% from its 52-week high price of $8.00 and is indicating a premium of 78.21% from its 52-week low price of $0.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -16.36%, in the last five days JSPR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the stock touched $1.79 price level, adding 52.89% to its value on the day. Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 270.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 203.65% in past 5-day. Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) showed a performance of 208.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.21 million shares which calculate 5.24 days to cover the short interests.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Jasper Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -26.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 67.90% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 53.20% in the current quarter and calculating -350.00% decrease in the next quarter.

JSPR Dividends

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 16 and March 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.53% institutions for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Qiming U.s. Ventures Management, Llc is the top institutional holder at JSPR for having 5.85 million shares of worth $10.48 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 15.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Abingworth, LLP, which was holding about 5.63 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.08 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.33 million shares of worth $0.58 million or 0.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.2 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.36 million in the company or a holder of 0.54% of company’s stock.