Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Shares Surged 0.99% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In recent trading session, Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) saw 2.79 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.80 trading at -$1.26 or -41.18% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $172.65M. That most recent trading price of GRPH’s stock is at a discount of -541.11% from its 52-week high price of $11.54 and is indicating a discount of -15.0% from its 52-week low price of $2.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 176.54K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.46 in the current quarter.

Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -41.18%, in the last five days GRPH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the stock touched $1.80 price level, adding 46.75% to its value on the day. Graphite Bio Inc.’s shares saw a change of -7.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.99% in past 5-day. Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) showed a performance of -14.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.3 million shares which calculate 9 days to cover the short interests.

Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Graphite Bio Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -1.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 24.49% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -64.30% in the current quarter and calculating -31.40% decrease in the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -107.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.90%.

GRPH Dividends

Graphite Bio Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.51% institutions for Graphite Bio Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Samsara BioCapital, LLC is the top institutional holder at GRPH for having 8.46 million shares of worth $23.26 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 14.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 5.23 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.38 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.31 million shares of worth $3.61 million or 2.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.11 million shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.68 million in the company or a holder of 1.91% of company’s stock.