Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Adds 16.96% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) saw 4.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.31 trading at $0.11 or 3.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $940.97M. That closing price of GOTU’s stock is at a discount of -27.79% from its 52-week high price of $4.23 and is indicating a premium of 80.66% from its 52-week low price of $0.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.54 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.44%, in the last five days GOTU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/05/23 when the stock touched $3.31 price level, adding 2.07% to its value on the day. Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s shares saw a change of 40.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.96% in past 5-day. Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) showed a performance of 134.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.8 million shares which calculate 8.08 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.06 to the stock, which implies a rise of 63.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.06 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.06. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -173.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -173.72% for stock’s current value.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -64.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $107.15 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $74.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -108.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.03%.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 20 and February 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.08% institutions for Gaotu Techedu Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at GOTU for having 6.78 million shares of worth $13.29 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 4.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which was holding about 5.6 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.97 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.01 million shares of worth $3.44 million or 1.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.88 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.22 million in the company or a holder of 1.29% of company’s stock.