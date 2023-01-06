Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Shares Rebounded -2.38% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In recent trading session, Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.84 trading at -$0.21 or -20.05% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $25.98M. That most recent trading price of ELEV’s stock is at a discount of -717.86% from its 52-week high price of $6.87 and is indicating a discount of -2.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 52.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.3 in the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -20.05%, in the last five days ELEV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/05/23 when the stock touched $0.84 price level, adding 22.22% to its value on the day. Elevation Oncology Inc.’s shares saw a change of 10.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.94% in past 5-day. Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) showed a performance of 10.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 32450.000000000004 shares which calculate 0.66 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 79.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -614.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -138.1% for stock’s current value.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Elevation Oncology Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -50.38% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -145.30% in the current quarter and calculating -104.90% decrease in the next quarter.

ELEV Dividends

Elevation Oncology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.59% institutions for Elevation Oncology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Aisling Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at ELEV for having 2.83 million shares of worth $3.97 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 12.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Qiming U.s. Ventures Management, Llc, which was holding about 2.37 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.32 million.

On the other hand, Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.4 million shares of worth $0.9 million or 1.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.33 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.47 million in the company or a holder of 1.43% of company’s stock.