Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Share Price Recovers 66.4% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) saw 2.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.03 trading at -$0.39 or -7.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $37.62M. That closing price of COSM’s stock is at a discount of -1848.31% from its 52-week high price of $98.00 and is indicating a premium of 66.4% from its 52-week low price of $1.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.20%, in the last five days COSM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the stock touched $5.03 price level, adding 18.08% to its value on the day. Cosmos Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of 10.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.31% in past 5-day. Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) showed a performance of -64.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.75 million shares which calculate 0.77 days to cover the short interests.

COSM Dividends

Cosmos Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 76.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.15% institutions for Cosmos Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Murchinson Ltd. is the top institutional holder at COSM for having 0.78 million shares of worth $0.29 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 4.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Anson Funds Management Lp, which was holding about 0.68 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.25 million.