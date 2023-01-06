Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Shares Surged 17.16% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) saw 2.96 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.39 trading at -$0.06 or -2.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $982.67M. That closing price of COMP’s stock is at a discount of -287.87% from its 52-week high price of $9.27 and is indicating a premium of 23.01% from its 52-week low price of $1.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.45%, in the last five days COMP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the stock touched $2.39 price level, adding 5.91% to its value on the day. Compass Inc.’s shares saw a change of 2.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.16% in past 5-day. Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) showed a performance of -17.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.69 million shares which calculate 3.62 days to cover the short interests.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 51.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -203.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.06% for stock’s current value.

Compass Inc. (COMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Compass Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -47.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.89% while that of industry is 7.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -36.00% in the current quarter and calculating 46.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.44 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.41 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -56.50% during past 5 years.

COMP Dividends

Compass Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 14 and February 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.13% institutions for Compass Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the top institutional holder at COMP for having 132.37 million shares of worth $477.84 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 30.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 32.02 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $115.59 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 10.33 million shares of worth $39.45 million or 2.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.56 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $27.3 million in the company or a holder of 1.75% of company’s stock.