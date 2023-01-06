Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Is 35.11% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In recent trading session, Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $247.48 trading at $7.2 or 3.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $125.38B. That most recent trading price of CAT’s stock is at a premium of 0.98% from its 52-week high price of $245.05 and is indicating a premium of 35.11% from its 52-week low price of $160.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 14 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $3.42 in the current quarter.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.00%, in the last five days CAT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/06/23 when the stock touched $247.48 price level, subtracting -0.54% to its value on the day. Caterpillar Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.38% in past 5-day. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) showed a performance of 3.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.54 million shares which calculate 1.79 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $239.28 to the stock, which implies a fall of -3.43% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $190.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $285.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -15.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 23.23% for stock’s current value.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Caterpillar Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 33.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 28.12% while that of industry is 15.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 40.70% in the current quarter and calculating 24.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.29 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.69 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $12.49 billion and $13 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 22.50% while estimating it to be 13.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 153.50% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 121.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.91%.

CAT Dividends

Caterpillar Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 26 and January 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.06% institutions for Caterpillar Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CAT for having 48.58 million shares of worth $8.68 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 39.78 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.11 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 15.71 million shares of worth $2.81 billion or 2.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.81 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.11 billion in the company or a holder of 2.24% of company’s stock.