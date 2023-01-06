Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ), Stock Drops -3.30% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In recent trading session, Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) saw 1.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.03 trading at $1.17 or 5.12% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.85B. That most recent trading price of CCJ’s stock is at a discount of -35.21% from its 52-week high price of $32.49 and is indicating a premium of 24.97% from its 52-week low price of $18.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.12%, in the last five days CCJ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/06/23 when the stock touched $24.03 price level, subtracting -0.17% to its value on the day. Cameco Corporation’s shares saw a change of 0.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.74% in past 5-day. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) showed a performance of 0.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.89 million shares which calculate 1.98 days to cover the short interests.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cameco Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 235.00% while that of industry is 8.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 40.00% in the current quarter and calculating 433.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $358.48 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $421.21 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $367.76 million and $308.8 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -2.50% while estimating it to be 36.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.60% during past 5 years.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 07 and February 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.52% institutions for Cameco Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at CCJ for having 14.55 million shares of worth $305.76 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 3.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 14.32 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $300.96 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 14.46 million shares of worth $383.25 million or 3.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.91 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $187.32 million in the company or a holder of 2.06% of company’s stock.