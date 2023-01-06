Buy, Sell Or Hold G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) At $10.14?

In recent trading session, G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) saw 51106.0 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.14 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $419.59M. That most recent trading price of GSQD’s stock is at a discount of -0.1% from its 52-week high price of $10.15 and is indicating a premium of 3.45% from its 52-week low price of $9.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 171.93K if we extend that period to 3-months.

G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) trade information

GSQD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/05/23 when the stock touched $10.14 price level, adding 0.1% to its value on the day. G Squared Ascend I Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.70% in past 5-day. G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) showed a performance of 1.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 59600.0 shares which calculate 0.89 days to cover the short interests.

GSQD Dividends

G Squared Ascend I Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.00% institutions for G Squared Ascend I Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Aristeia Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at GSQD for having 2.02 million shares of worth $20.43 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 6.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Glazer Capital LLC, which was holding about 1.9 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.27 million.

On the other hand, Merger Fund, The and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.75 million shares of worth $7.57 million or 2.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.12 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.26 million in the company or a holder of 0.38% of company’s stock.