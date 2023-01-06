BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Drops -85.28% In 2023; Is It Affordable At $3.03?

In recent trading session, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) saw 4.16 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.03 trading at -$0.13 or -4.24% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.20M. That most recent trading price of BVXV’s stock is at a discount of -655.78% from its 52-week high price of $22.90 and is indicating a premium of 7.59% from its 52-week low price of $2.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 43310.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 19.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.24%, in the last five days BVXV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/06/23 when the stock touched $3.03 price level, adding 15.83% to its value on the day. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 6.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.62% in past 5-day. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) showed a performance of -68.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.14 million shares which calculate 1.07 days to cover the short interests.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -74.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 96.25% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 99.10% in the current quarter and calculating 96.30% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.80% during past 5 years.

BVXV Dividends

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.80% institutions for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management is the top institutional holder at BVXV for having 0.16 million shares of worth $0.19 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TRUE Private Wealth Advisors, which was holding about 55500.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $64657.0.

On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 79216.0 shares of worth $57827.0 or 0.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13768.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $16039.0 in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.